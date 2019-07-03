Behind the scenes before the comedy show

We took the #SpeakingPodcast to the Comedy Cove in Springfield as we selected two winners for our contest. One of the two winners, Ron Skerkanish joined me, Jessica Gibson and Jay Black before his live performance.

It's a look into how comics prepare for a show and a very awkward conversation about what to do if your colleague has body odor.

Remember, subscribe so you automatically get new episodes when they drop!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: