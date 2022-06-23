Best places for people in New Jersey to get a good laugh
Comedy can certainly be therapeutic. Especially when all you hear on the news is everything that is going wrong in the world.
The good news is there are some great comedy clubs just a short distance from most New Jereyans.
One of the best places to catch a great show is not exactly in New Jersey, but it's super close.
Parx Casino has a comedy show that they offer every week. Next week they've asked me to host the show on Thursday, June 30, starting at 8 p.m.
We'll have two outstanding comics hitting the stage. Two headliners, "The King of Brooklyn", Freddie Rubino, and "The Man of A Thousand Voices", Joe Conklin. You can get your tickets HERE.
I'm looking forward to getting back on the comedy stage. It's been a few years since I was invited to compete at New York's iconic "Comic Strip Live" and I promise NOT to tell "The Muffin Joke."
The show will be fun and light, and exactly what you need during these crazy times!
Here are a few other clubs to check out over the summer:
The Stress Factory in New Brunswick
Grab a bite before or after at the new Cuzins Restaurant
Bananas Comedy Club in Rutherford
Catch A Rising Star in Princeton
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.
