Comcast internet, video, phone outage — could take while to restore

Business and residential Comcast customers are in the midst of another outage, which could take up to 24 hours to solve.

"One of Comcast’s large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers. It is currently affecting our business and residential internet, video and voice customers. We apologize & are working to get services restored as soon as possible," the company sent in a Twitter message.

A backbone network is a type of infrastructure that helps connect different computer networks.

Police in Manchester advised residents to call a different number for non-emergencies because of the outage.

On the website DownDetector.com, a customer reported that he could not log into his account to check on the outage status. Another customer in Long Branch reported having no cable service while a customer in Flemington reported no internet.

Comcast Business customers experienced a massive outage on June 6 that lasted several hours. A similar outage happened the next day but service was quickly restored.

A Comcast representative has not yet returned a message seeking comment.