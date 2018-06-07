Comcast business phone service down briefly for 2nd day

Comcast business phone customers lost service for a second day in a row on Thursday.

The outage lasted for about 45 minutes early afternoon.

"We are aware of an issue that some customers may be experiencing. All available engineers are looking into and addressing the situation. We’ll be back with an update to our customers in 30 minutes," Comcast Business wrote on their Twitter account.

In a second tweet around 2:30 p.m. the company said that the problem was solved. It did not disclose a reason

Service was out for Comcast Business Voice and VoiceEdge Select services across the country on Wednesday but was restored by late afternoon. The company said there were some areas still out Thursday morning.

Comcast's Xfinity home internet and cable service was unaffected by the outage on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Comcast did not disclose how many customers were affected by either outage.