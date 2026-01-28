We just came off a huge winter storm with as much as 17 inches of snow in some spots of the state, along with sleet and bitter temperatures. Kylie Moore and I were doing the afternoon show on Monday when we heard Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow mention the temperature in New Jersey would not get above freezing until well into February. We just looked at each other with a "well, that sucks" look, reading each other’s minds.

As we all hunker down during this long, cold spell in the dead of a New Jersey winter, it definitely isn’t going to feel good. But I came across some information that might make you appreciate it not being worse.

Cold Photo by Liza Pooor on Unsplash loading...

Coldest day in Jersey's history

If you’re thinking it can’t get much colder than this week, with Saturday overnight temperatures expected in the negatives in some spots, think again. The coldest day in New Jersey’s recorded weather history was back in 1904. It happened on Jan. 5 in Rivervale.

The air temperature dropped to 34 degrees below zero. That, by the way, was not even factoring in a "feels like" windchill temperature. That would have made it feel even colder.

It has never gotten that cold anywhere in New Jersey in over 122 years.

Cold, Breath Photo by Pavel Lozovikov on Unsplash loading...

How it happened

Back in 2019, state climatologist David Robinson explained it to nj.com.

"A deep fresh snow cover, the valley location, adjacent to a pond that was used to make ice, and a generally treeless landscape near the (weather reporting) station all helped contribute to the excessive cold," he said.

Many have doubted over the years that it could ever get that cold in the Garden State but Robinson said it absolutely did. So you’d better believe it when I tell you, things could be worse.