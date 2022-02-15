LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Pennsylvania man who co-owns a clothing-optional campgrounds faces charges of sexually assaulting a child a decade ago in the township.

Patrick Gremling, 54, of Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, was arrested Feb. 7 in Miami on a warrant filed by the Little Egg Harbor Police Department, stemming from a July 2012 incident, as reported by Pocono Record.

Gremling was arrested last month by Pennsylvania State Police for allegedly assaulting the same child in 2011, according to LehighValleyLive.com. The victim is now an adult.

The individual said they had been brought to help winterize The Woods Campground in Lehighton, Pennsylvania, the same report said, citing the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.

The Woods Campground is a self-billed adults-only, membership-only inclusive seasonal resort, according to its website.

“Opened in 2004, this membership-only, LGBTQIA+, clothing optional camping resort, exclusively for the 18-and-older crowd, is located on 161 private acres with streams, a four-acre lake, and spacious campsites.”

Gremling also is a co-owner of another business, Curiosities Coffee & Ice House in The Douglas House Marketplace in Jim Thorpe.

He had posted $50,000 cash bail following his January arrest on those charges.

As of last week, he was awaiting extradition to New Jersey on the newer charges.

