Closed South Jersey diners could reopen as weed stores

While many South Jersey towns opted out of the legal marijuana marketplace, at least three new cannabis dispensaries are being considered in the region.

Two of the locations are very familiar to the region as popular former diners.

The Courier Post was the first to report both the Marlton Diner and Sage Diner were being targeted as possible retail cannabis locations.

Both diners have been closed for some time.

Local officials have given initial approvals to companies already licensed to sell weed in New Jersey.

Enlighten Health and Wellness would operate out of the former Marlton Diner on Route 70.

NJ Green Care would take over the Sage Diner on Route 73. Sage closed in 2017 after the owner filed for bankruptcy. The building has been vacant ever since.

Applications submitted to local town officials seem to indicate few changes would be made to the buildings or the parking lots.

Meanwhile, in Woodbury Heights, the former Nova Bank building on Route 45 is also being considered as a potential retail cannabis locations. Approvals have not been secured due to questions about the building's proximity to a school. Cannabis businesses cannot be within 1,000 feet of a school.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission has been attempting to step up approvals for new cannabis dispensaries and grow facilities.

Currently, there are 13-medical only dispensaries and 22 recreational dispensaries that can also fill medical prescriptions.

