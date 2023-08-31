🚨 Edgar Pelaez, 39, has a medical that was not disclosed

🚨 He was last heard from in October

CLIFTON – A reward has been posted for information to help locate a man missing for over a year.

Resident Edgar Pelaez, 39, is a father of two with a medical condition who was last seen in the area of Hoover Avenue in Passaic in July 2022. He was also known to spend time in the Botany Village section of Clifton.

Police said Pelaez is approximately 5 feet 4 inches and weighed approximately 125 lbs at the time of his disappearance. His medical condition was not disclosed.

Edgar Pelaez Edgar Pelaez (Clifton police) loading...

Bouts of depression

Pelaez's sisters told NorthJersey.com in October he is friendly and outgoing but has suffered from anxiety and depression at times.

Police asked anyone with information about Pelaez's whereabouts should call the Clifton Police Dispatch Center at 973-470-5911 or the Clifton Police Detective Bureau at 973-470-5908.

