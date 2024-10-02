Teacher’s raging husband brings knife to NJ school, officials say

🔪 Teacher's spouse attacked another educator

🔪 He brought a knife past security, district says

🔪 No students were at the school

PATERSON — A school teacher was punched in the face and threatened by his colleague's husband, according to officials.

It happened last Thursday afternoon at School 18 in Paterson, the district said.

The husband, who has not been named publicly, checked in with school security at the entrance with a knife on him but was not stopped. Many of the lower schools in Paterson do not have metal detectors,

Police said he then went to his spouse's male coworker and punched the teacher in the face before pulling a knife and threatening him, the Paterson Press reported.

Fortunately, the attack happened around 90 minutes after dismissal at 4:45 p.m. and no students were there.

School officials said they were "deeply concerned" about the incident.

"The safety of our staff and students remains our top priority. We will continue to provide necessary support to those affected and appreciate the community's understanding during this time," said Superintendent Laurie Newell.

Head of Security Dalton Price said it's lucky that nothing worse happened.

"Such occurrences should never happen in our schools. We will remind our security personnel of the importance of following established protocols to ensure the safety of our students and staff," said Price.

It's unclear what led to the attack. No charges have been announced. Police did not respond to a media inquiry from New Jersey 101.5.

