5 most haunted roads in America and their chilling backstories

If you think your daily commute in New Jersey is frightening, congratulations. You haven’t experienced rush-hour traffic on the Parkway, watched somebody attempt to merge onto Route 18, or encountered a driver who apparently believes turn signals will only give away your next move.

As terrifying as New Jersey roads can be, there’s another kind of fright waiting on some stretches of asphalt across America. We’re talking ghosts, phantom cars, mysterious creatures and things that supposedly go bump in the night.

A new roundup DiscoverCars.com looks at the most haunted roads in the country. And wouldn’t you know it? New Jersey makes the list.

So if you’re looking for a little Halloween adventure, here are some of the creepiest roads in America. Just remember: If something strange appears in your headlights, please don’t stop in the middle of the road to investigate. Some of us are just trying to get home.

Clinton Road, West Milford, NJ via Google Street View Clinton Road, West Milford, NJ via Google Street View

Clinton Road, New Jersey

Naturally, we’re starting in our own backyard.

Clinton Road in West Milford has earned a reputation as one of America’s most haunted stretches of road. It’s a lonely, wooded route with enough creepy folklore to keep a dozen horror movie screenwriters employed.

One of the best-known legends involves a ghostly boy near a bridge sometimes associated with Dead Man’s Curve. Supposedly, if you toss a coin into the water, the coin will come flying back at you.

Then there’s the alleged phantom black Camaro that appears in drivers’ rearview mirrors before mysteriously disappearing. Many believe this is the ghost of a young man who died in a car accident here and is stuck in a time loop, recreating his final moments before tragedy, probably trying to undo it all, and can’t.

A spectral girl is said to weave through the trees at night, and she's not the only apparition lurking here. Sightings of unidentifiable creatures and hellhounds are common along this stretch of road, and local legend even warns of bloodthirsty cannibals stalking the tree line, preying on lost travelers.

Photo by Jordan Hodge on Unsplash concrete empty curved road at daytime

Zombie Road, Missouri

Driving through Wildwood (yes Missouri has a Wildwood too) near historic Route 66, Zombie Road is widely accepted as Missouri’s most haunted stretch of highway. It gets its name from the terrifying legend of a serial killer in the 1950s.

Legend has it that an outpatient from a nearby psychiatric ward escaped and found himself in the surrounding woods. It’s said he hid out in a decrepit shack, waiting for unsuspecting teenagers to pass by as they headed to the local hangout spot. After his death, his spirit allegedly haunts Zombie Road, killing innocent people beyond the grave.

Adding to the horror, this trail is allegedly cursed as it crosses an ancient Native American burial ground. People have reported a various paranormal encounters, from ghost sightings of groups of children and Confederate rebels to Native American spirits haunting the area. There are reports of disembodied cries and unexplainable cold spots.

Beast of Bray Road, Wisconsin

If you’re driving down a lonely country road outside Elkhorn, Wisconsin and see something that looks like a werewolf standing in the headlights, don’t pull over to investigate. That’s how you end up becoming part of the legend of the Beast of Bray Road.

This 17-mile stretch of rural Wisconsin became notorious in the 1980s and ‘90s after multiple reports of a massive, werewolf-like creature lurking near the tree line. Some claim the sightings go back as far as the 1930s.

Witnesses have described an absolute monster, supposedly weighing as much as 800 pounds and standing seven feet tall, covered in dark fur with glowing red or orange eyes. It can reportedly run on two legs or drop down on all fours.

There have even been accounts of the creature scratching cars and dragging its claws along passing vehicles. In one particularly creepy story, a woman thought she’d hit an animal and stopped to check. Instead, she found herself staring into a pair of blazing eyes. The beast reportedly chased her back to her car, leaving claw marks on the vehicle as she made her escape.

The legend has become so famous that Bray Road inspired a 2005 movie and several documentaries.

Photo by Dorrell Tibbs on Unsplash black car parked in front of white building

Kelly Road, Pennsylvania

Kelly Road in Ohioville, Pennsylvania, is a supposedly haunted stretch of asphalt winding through a dense forest where, according to legend, drivers and animals alike experience sudden, unexplained bursts of violent rage.

And that’s just the beginning.

Drivers have reportedly heard disembodied cries for help echoing through the woods. One explanation involves a tragic accident in which a couple’s horse-drawn carriage overturned, trapping the husband beneath the wreckage. The eerie screams supposedly heard along the road are believed by some to be connected to that long-ago tragedy.

Then there are the rumors of occult activity and Pagan rituals taking place in the surrounding woods. Visitors have reported strange shadows moving between the trees, along with vehicles mysteriously breaking down.

Dead Man’s Curve, Ohio

There is a notoriously dangerous stretch of roadway at the intersection of State Routes 222 and 125 in Clermont County, Ohio. Dead Man’s Curve has been the scene of numerous accidents and fatalities over the years. One particularly tragic crash in 1969 reportedly claimed the lives of several teenagers.

But it’s what supposedly happens here after the accidents that has earned this road its creepy reputation.

According to legend, a faceless hitchhiker haunts the area, believed to be the spirit of someone who died along the road. One witness describing an alleged encounter said they noticed the shape of a man standing on the roadside, apparently attempting to hitch a ride. When the figure turned, there was something seriously wrong.

Where his face should have been was nothing. Just a blank, flat surface.

The witness reportedly looked back, only to discover the figure had completely vanished.

Many have seen this faceless hitchhiker. He’s said to wear muddy jeans and a brown leather fanny pack, which is creepily specific. These incidents are most frequently reported between 1:20 am and 1:40 am.

Happy travels.

New Jersey's scariest bridge Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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13 scary movies filmed right here in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore/New Jersey 101.5