Click-it or ticket and the NJ speed traps you need to know about

It's that time of year again. The time when the state of New Jersey knows you're going to be spending money this summer and they want to get their little piece of your action. It's the annual money grab known as "Click it or Ticket".

Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media loading...

They're only doing this for your safety. That's what 145 law enforcement agencies are splitting $890,000 in grant money to enforce a law that we already have 95% compliance on. Oh, how they look out for us!

If they really wanted to look out for us, they'd let us invest in the grant money. Last year "Click It or Ticket" yielded 9,755 seat belt violations with a maximum penalty of $46. That comes out to $448,730, then you add the 3,936 speeding tickets at a minimum of $85 for going less than 10 miles over the speed limit, which comes to $334,560.

Along with that were 555 impaired driving arrests at a minimum $300 each, it could go up to $500, which would be $166,500 and that brings the grand total to a minimum of $949,790. Figure not everyone charged got the minimum.

PaulGulea PaulGulea loading...

So what do they do with the extra money? Maybe get those who are charged a lawyer? No, they only do that if you're here illegally and get caught. Who knows what they do with the money. What we do know is that they're not giving it to you.

So let us give you something. Here's a list of the speed traps that we know about in New Jersey provided by our listeners. Hope it helps you stay safe this Memorial Day weekend and for at least the next two weeks, and by safe I mean that you won't get caught. Happy Motoring!

Pete in New Brunswick:

New Brunswick into north on Route 1 south, crossing under 130, speed suddenly drops, by the time you realize you're over speed limit and cop waits under bridge for you.

Route 1 New Brunswick Google Maps Route 1 New Brunswick Google Maps loading...

Robert in Keansburg

Between Exit 120 and Exit 117 going south in Hazlet they sit in the middle of the highway.

Garden State Parkway Between Exit 117 and Exit 120 on Google Maps Garden State Parkway Between Exit 117 and Exit 120 on Google Maps loading...

On Route 36 in Hazlet, at the intersection of Route 36 and Laurel Avenue going into Keansburg they sit on the corner in an old shutdown gas station.

Route 36 and Laurel Ave Intersection on Google Maps Route 36 and Laurel Ave Intersection on Google Maps loading...

Diane in Princeton

Route 80 Mile Marker 42, always a state trooper right there.

Route 80, Mile Marker 42 on Google Maps Route 80, Mile Marker 42 on Google Maps loading...

Matt in Brightstown NJ

Woodland Road in East Hampton NJ.

Woodland road, East Hampton NJ on Google Maps Woodland road, East Hampton NJ on Google Maps loading...

Mike in Bordentown

Exit 60A on 295 South, State Trooper is usually waiting there.

Exit 60A on 295 South on Google Maps Exit 60A on 295 South on Google Maps loading...

Before exit 57A on 295 South Before exit 57A on 295 South loading...

Brianna in Howell

195 South and North Bound about a mile before Route 34, they sit in the middle

Mile Marker 32 on 195 on Google Maps Mile Marker 32 on 195 on Google Maps loading...

Jay in Bordenton

Route 130 driving southbound in Bordentown coming from Hamilton, near Team 85 Fitness and Wellness, goes from 55 to a 45 and within a quarter-mile goes 45 to a 40, then another quarter mile where 206 and 130 meet it goes to a 35.

Route 130 on Google Maps Route 130 on Google Maps loading...

Al in Manchester

Jackson on County Line road goes from 50 miles per hour to 40 mph with only one small sign telling you and the cop waits for you right there.

County Line Road in Jackson NJ on Google Maps County Line Road in Jackson NJ on Google Maps loading...

Main Street in Allentown. What's worse is if you get caught in the trap a court appearance is mandatory.

Main street in Allentown NJ on Google Maps Main street in Allentown NJ on Google Maps loading...

Chris McKelvey

Route 9 in New Gretna just south of the bridge where the Parkway overpass is. State Troopers sit there.

Route 9 on Google Maps Route 9 on Google Maps loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years