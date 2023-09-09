Coming off the warmest summer in many years, it’s tough to plan or think about fun things to do around the holidays. City Cruises is helping you with many offerings on the water this holiday season.

When you board a City Cruise boat you have food, drinks and activities including on most cruises an onboard DJ, making it an all-in experience.

A variety of holiday-themed cruises leave out of Lincoln Harbor Marina in Weehawken, NJ and Chelsea Piers in Manhattan. You can enjoy the New York Fall Foliage Lunch Cruise up the Hudson and check out the brilliant fall colors that the New York coastline has to offer.

City Cruises offer a Signature Halloween Cruise that the kids will enjoy, which includes a costume parade for the kids only led by the boat’s captain.

If you have a few people gathering for Thanksgiving and looking for a fun alternative to not cooking, City Cruises has both a Thanksgiving Lunch Cruise and Thanksgiving Dinner Cruise. Take a cruise and see the New York City skyline while dining on Thanksgiving favorites. The lunch cruise has a buffet for you to enjoy while the dinner cruise is a little more refined with table service and a live band. As with all the City Cruises events, an alcohol service is available.

You can spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day taking a cruise aboard their Signature and Premiere cruises with the option of a lunch or dinner cruise prepared by City Cruises chefs. Share the day with family and friends on board with views of the New York City skyline.

You can ring in 2024 with New Years Eve and New Years Day cruises. The New Years Eve cruise gives you a front row seat to the fireworks display while you sip cocktails and listen to some on board entertainment.

I enjoy being on the water, one of the reasons I live in New Jersey and close to the shore. City Cruises is offering some enjoyable alternatives to holidays during a season when being on the water isn’t at the forefront of our entertainment choices. City Cruises puts that option in the mix. For more information check out cityexperiences.com and happy cruising!

LOOKING UP: 40 Breathtaking Images Of The Perseid Meteor Shower Around The World According to NASA, the Perseid meteor shower is "considered the best meteor shower of the year." The show typically peaks mid-August. For 2023, the shower peaked around the world between Aug. 12-14. The latest edition of the meteor shower created an extra special light show in the sky. Here is what the Perseid meteor shower looked like across the globe.

Windfarm projects proposed for NJ coast — and what they might look like These are the wind energy projects approved for and planned for the ocean off the coasts of New Jersey and New York. While the projects have the support of officials who say they will stimulate the local economy and create renewable energy to power millions of homes, many coastal residents have raised concerns about how the projects will impact tourism and the environment.

The gallery includes competing photosimulations — those on file with the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and those recently commissioned by a group opposed to the wind farm development.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom