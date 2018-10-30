Circus animals will soon be banned in NJ

According to a press release by Animal Defenders International, New Jersey is poised to become the first state in the U.S. to ban wild animals at circuses. Dubbed Nosey's law, the legislation has passed the Senate 71 - 3 and the Assembly 36 - 0. Nosey was a circus elephant said to be abused and is now living in a sanctuary while the former trainer faces charges according to the group. This bill now goes to the governor's desk and should be a cakewalk from here ; Phil Murphy previously gave his support for the law.

The bill was sponsored in the Senate by Senator Nilsa Cruz-Perez and in the Assembly by Assemblyman Raj Mukherji.

"Having documented the inherent suffering of wild animals in circuses for many years, we are thrilled to see New Jersey pass this historic bill. We hope other states will follow their lead to protect animals and the public across the United States," said ADI President Jan Creamer.

So that's pretty much it. The death of the circus. Already waning in popularity, taking away live animal acts will surely seal the deal. It's no surprise when even animal crackers, the beloved children's snack, recently changed their packaging to depict animals in the wild instead of in a cage. Thank God someone freed these imaginary beasts! When that sort of mere symbolism is even rejected it's no wonder the public would eventually turn away from seeing animals used for entertainment.

Add the circus to the dustbin of history along with vaudeville and street corner organ grinders. Times change, and when you really think about it, circuses are from an age when entertainment options were few and far between. If you wanted to stand in awe of the majesty of a wild creature you didn't have Shark Week on the Discovery Channel. You didn't have Animal Planet to see elephants and tigers. Standing under a tent in a field was what you did.

Think about it. The first circus opened in 1768 in England . Philip Astley started it all as an equestrian who did trick riding. So from the very beginning animals were used in circuses, even before jugglers, clowns and tightrope walkers were added two years later. So something 250 years old had to run its course.

I will say though it's strange to think of what I've already see come and go in my lifetime, things my children will find hysterical someday.

"Dad, people used to pay to see a lion get whipped in a tent?!"

"Dad, what's a dial tone sound like and what was it for?"

"Dad, how did any parents know where to meet their kids without cell phones?"

"Dad, you used to be able to smoke in restaurants? What's smoke?"

