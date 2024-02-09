Christmas hating columnist fired in Jackson — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

Christmas lights in Berkeley (Submitted photo/Canva) Christmas lights in Berkeley (Submitted photo/Canva) loading...

https://nj1015.com/nj-magazine-fires-jewish-writer-over-hit-piece-on-christmas/

Bayla Brooks was disappointed about the "gaudy" and "grotesque" Christmas lights lining the streets in her new neighborhood after she moved to Jackson around six years ago, she wrote in the Dec. 7, 2023 edition of the Jackson Pulse.

Canva Canva loading...

https://nj1015.com/plenty-of-nj-residents-dont-feel-safe-in-their-own-neighborhoods/

But the same poll finds those views vary drastically between groups.

Vineland School District Townsquare Media illustration Vineland School District

Townsquare Media illustration loading...

School boards in New Jersey continue to debate, and reject, Gov. Phil Murphy administration's controversial policies on transgender students.

The latest debate was in Vineland, where the school board rejected what is known as Policy 5756 in a 7-2 vote.

Joseph DeShan, a teacher in Cinnaminson, was accused of having a sexual affair with an underage girl in the 1980s. (Cinnaminson Public Schools) Joseph DeShan, a teacher in Cinnaminson, was accused of having a sexual affair with an underage girl in the 1980s. (Cinnaminson Public Schools) loading...

CINNAMINSON — A New Jersey board is revoking the teaching certificate of a school teacher and former Catholic priest who fathered a child with an underage girl, a move that many feel is long overdue.

John DeShan can no longer teach in New Jersey, the State Board of Commissioners ruled. He must turn over all copies of his credentials and certifications to the state by Feb. 19.

(NASA / Canva) (NASA / Canva) loading...

On April 8, 2024, most of North America will be treated to a spectacular show in the sky, a total eclipse of the sun. The cosmic ballet goes on.

Here in New Jersey, we are expected to experience about 90% of the sun obscured. Between about 2:07 p.m. and 4:36 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, the sun will be partially obscured by the moon. It will get noticeably darker and even a bit cooler. (Fingers crossed for a favorable, sunny weather forecast!)

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.