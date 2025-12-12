How Christmas is most likely to injure you in NJ
The money. The kids not getting too spoiled by grandma. That relative who goes too hard on the eggnog and starts drama. You have enough to worry about for Christmas, amirite?
Well… here’s even more.
Injuries around the holidays
A study was done by the Bisnar Chase law firm to see what the most common decorating mishap was in each state that could send people to the emergency room.
They surveyed over 2,000 Americans across the country and it turns out overwhelmingly the biggest hazard in most states is being cut by breaking glass ornaments.
But not here in New Jersey.
Could it be that squirrel leaping out from your Griswold tree? Or the cat chewing through the electric wire and setting both the tree and an uncle’s toupee on fire?
Turns out here in New Jersey the biggest Christmas injury is from a tree falling over.
Ugh. We’re no better at securing Christmas trees than we are beach umbrellas.
Christmas hazards
In the Garden State a Christmas tree falling or collapsing is responsible for 47% of our decoration fail injuries.
Full confession? We have a company tree at work that’s doing a bit of a lean and we may or may not have joked about starting a pool to guess what day it will crash over.
A close second is glass ornaments breaking at 36%. Then there’s the danger lights represent. Electric shock, fire, and burns from Christmas lights make up 11% of our injuries.
The study also finds Americans in general are too stubborn to decorate safely. When decorating, 47% have balanced perilously on a chair or a piece of furniture rather than use a proper ladder. 13% have admitted using ladders on uneven land and icy ground.
