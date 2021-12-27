TRENTON — A city man is accused of setting fire to the front porch of a residence, the rest of which soon went up in flames, killing two people in the early morning hours of Dec. 25.

According to a release from the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, a man seen on surveillance and identified by witnesses as Ronal Ordonez-Lima, 28, started the blaze at 221 Rusling Street, prompting a response from the Trenton Fire Department around 3:30 a.m. Christmas Day.

From the porch, the fire not only spread to the rest of that home, but five additional residences and several vehicles nearby, prosecutors said.

Get our free mobile app

Six people were inside 221 Rusling Street at the time the fire was set, four of whom escaped. Two adult males, identified as Dilman Canpos and Selvin Lima, were found deceased on the second floor, according to the fire department.

Ordonez-Lima is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated arson, and five counts of arson. He is being held at the Mercer County Correction Center pending trial.

The Red Cross and the Trenton Department of Community Affairs are assisting any residents who were displaced by the fire.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for an affidavit.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

Counting down New Jersey's top 15 weather stories of 2021

Where NJ's 'red wave' of the 2021 election was reddest In 2017, Gov. Phil Murphy won the election by 14.1 percentage points, a margin exceeding 303,000. His re-election was much closer, an 84,000-vote, 3.2-point victory. He and others talked about a ‘red wave’ of Republican voters in the electorate, and certified results show which counties turned red most.