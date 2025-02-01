Former Cranford, NJ resident dies in DC jet, helicopter collision

⛸️Christine Conrad Lane grew up in Cranford

⛸️She and son Spencer Lane were returning from a development camp

⛸️Christine also graduated from Syracuse University

A skater and his mother who grew up in New Jersey are among the victims of Wednesday's plane collision between a passenger jet and a military helicopter that killed 67.

Cranford natives Christine Conrad Lane and her son, Spencer, 16, were on board American Eagle flight 5342, according to a social media message by Gov. Phil Murphy. They lived in Barrington, Rhode Island and were part of The Skating Club of Boston. Six skaters, coaches and parents from the club were on the plane.

"Our hearts go out to Christine's husband Doug, their family and loved ones, and all who have been impacted by this tragedy," Murphy wrote on his X account.

TAP into Cranford reports Christine Conrad Lane was a member of the Cranford High School class of 1993. She described herself as a "graphic designer & photographer turned modern quilter & creator" on her Linkedin page. She was a 1997 graduate of Syracuse University.

Spencer reaches a goal

Spencer was a sectionals champion who had become popular among the skating community on social media, where he has thousands of TikTok followers. On Wednesday, he posted a video showing him doing a triple toe loop to wrap up the development camp.

“I am so happy to have qualified for national development camp,” Lane said in an Instagram post Wednesday. “It has been my goal almost ever since I became aware that it was a thing. I learned so much new information that I can apply to my everyday life, and met so many amazing people.”

He later posted a photo of him aboard the plane just before it departed from Wichita.

Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-NJ, 10th District, on her X account wrote that she was "devestated" at the news of their deaths.

"Sending love and prayers to their family and loved ones, and all who have been impacted by this tragedy," McIver wrote.

(Includes material Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

15 items to never leave in your car during a New Jersey winter Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Top 20 NJ towns with the most expensive property taxes These are the 20 New Jersey towns with the biggest average property tax bills in 2023, according to data from the Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman