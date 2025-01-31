NJ skaters mourn victims of Potomac River jet, chopper collision

⛸️ The figure skating roster includes 8 skaters with a NJ hometown or training town

New Jersey's figure skating community is mourning the deaths of those killed in a midair collision Wednesday night at Reagan Washington National Airport near Washington. D.C. Sixty-seven people died in the crash, including 14 people with ties to the skating community.

None of the names that have been released of those who died on board American Airlines flight 5342 are from New Jersey. U.S. Figure Skating said the skaters, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

The 2024-25 figure skating roster includes eight members whose hometown or training town is in New Jersey.

"Our sport and sister clubs have suffered a terrible loss. Skating is a tight community of parents, kids, adults, and coaches who work together as a family. Please join us in remembering those who have been lost and wish all those affected the best during this difficult time," the North Jersey Figure Skating Club wrote on its website.

Immense grief at the loss of life

The Philadelphia Skating Club and Humane Society in a Facebook post said, "beloved members" of its club members were on board but did not disclose their identities.

"We feel immense grief at the loss of so many talented skaters, their coaches and families," the club wrote.

The Ice House of New Jersey Figure Skating Club in Hackensack also offered its condolences on its Facebook page.

The U.S. Army has not disclosed the identities of the three soldiers on board the Black Hawk helicopter that collided with the jet.

