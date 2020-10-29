Former Gov. Chris Christie was unwittingly tricked into trolling the Republican candidate who is running for governor in Montana.

And that's not all. Democrats tricked him at least one other time in order to troll his former aide who is running for Congress in New Hampshire.

Christie joined a social media site where he's paid $200 to provide personalized video messages. The Republican said he donates the money to a nonprofit group that helps those with mental health and substance abuse issues in New Jersey. His profile, however, no longer appears available on the app.

Christie told NJ Advance Media he received a request to encourage a man named Greg to return to New Jersey. It turned out the Greg was U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, who once lived in New Jersey and is running against Democrat Mike Cooney for Montana governor.

Cooney tweeted the message and the Democratic Governors Association mentioned it in a news release saying, “Even former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie agrees — Greg Gianforte should go back to New Jersey.”

The Montana Democrats weren't the only ones having fun at Christie's expense. The campaign of U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., also got Christie to fire off a Cameo to "Matty" — who turned out to be his former aide, Matt Mowers, who the Pappas campaign accused of not taking mask mandates seriously. In that video, Christie mentions his hospitalization for COVID-19 after choosing not to wear a mask at the White House.

"I want you to know, Matty: I know it's a pain sometimes but it is the best thing you can do to show you care about others to put that mask on for yourself and for them, too," Christie says in the video.

Christie on Thursday criticized Cooney and the DGA on Twitter. Christie said he supports Gianforte.

Christie has not commented on the New Hampshire video.