Pro golfer from New Jersey on hot streak with PGA this summer

Pro golfer from New Jersey on hot streak with PGA this summer

Chris Gotterup places third at 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland (Photo by Richard Heathcote/ Getty Images)

This is a summer when golf is trending — especially in New Jersey.

There is the debut Apple Plus series “Stick,” starring Owen Wilson as a pro who mentors a young hopeful.

“Happy Gilmore 2” hits Netflix this week, after star Adam Sandler was seen filming the golf comedy sequel all over New Jersey.

Now, a young pro golfer from Monmouth County has created global buzz.

NJ native Chris Gotterup wins the Scottish Open in July 2025 (Photo by Andrew Redington/ Getty Images)
loading...

Chris Gotterup swung to victory over Rory McIlroy at the Scottish Open.

The Little Silver native went to high school at Christian Brothers Academy.

This past weekend, Gotterup took third place at the British Open.

He also turned 26 while in Northern Ireland, which earned him a birthday cake from Sky Sports, as presented on camera.

Gotterup began his college career playing at Rutgers University.

He later transferred to Oklahoma, but has not been shy about his New Jersey roots.

The DROP Golf Podcast cheered him via Tiktok in a recent post, happy that he’s making New Jersey proud:

Gotterup is in the PGA ranks at the same time as two other New Jersey natives, Max Greyserman and Ryan McCormick.

Greyserman, a Short Hills native who attended the Peddie School for high school, made three major-championship cuts this year.

McCormick, from Middletown, has had a more challenging season, struggling to keep his calm this spring.

So much so, that while playing the Korn Ferry Tour, he literally taped his mouth shut to try and lock in. The move sounds like something you might see in "Happy Gilmore 2."

McCormick has since saved the mouth tape for "sleeping," as he shared in a Facebook reel posted by the tour.

LOOK: The best minigolf in every state

Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C.

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

25 richest families in America

To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes.

Gallery Credit: Taylor Johnson

Filed Under: Little Silver, Middletown, Monmouth County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM