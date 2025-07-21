This is a summer when golf is trending — especially in New Jersey.

There is the debut Apple Plus series “Stick,” starring Owen Wilson as a pro who mentors a young hopeful.

“Happy Gilmore 2” hits Netflix this week, after star Adam Sandler was seen filming the golf comedy sequel all over New Jersey.

Now, a young pro golfer from Monmouth County has created global buzz.

NJ native Chris Gotterup wins the Scottish Open in July 2025 (Photo by Andrew Redington/ Getty Images) NJ native Chris Gotterup wins the Scottish Open in July 2025 (Photo by Andrew Redington/ Getty Images) loading...

Chris Gotterup swung to victory over Rory McIlroy at the Scottish Open.

The Little Silver native went to high school at Christian Brothers Academy.

This past weekend, Gotterup took third place at the British Open.

He also turned 26 while in Northern Ireland, which earned him a birthday cake from Sky Sports, as presented on camera.

Gotterup began his college career playing at Rutgers University.

He later transferred to Oklahoma, but has not been shy about his New Jersey roots.

The DROP Golf Podcast cheered him via Tiktok in a recent post, happy that he’s making New Jersey proud:

Gotterup is in the PGA ranks at the same time as two other New Jersey natives, Max Greyserman and Ryan McCormick.

Greyserman, a Short Hills native who attended the Peddie School for high school, made three major-championship cuts this year.

McCormick, from Middletown, has had a more challenging season, struggling to keep his calm this spring.

So much so, that while playing the Korn Ferry Tour, he literally taped his mouth shut to try and lock in. The move sounds like something you might see in "Happy Gilmore 2."

McCormick has since saved the mouth tape for "sleeping," as he shared in a Facebook reel posted by the tour.

