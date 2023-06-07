Choking smoke – NJ Top News for Wednesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

⬛ Wildfire burns in Jackson, NJ as Red Flag Warning in effect

The fire along West Commodore Boulevard at Cedar Swamp Road just south of Route 195 consumed 15 acres and threatened 30 structure

https://nj1015.com/wildfire-burns-in-jackson-nj-as-red-flag-warning-in-effect/

⬛ Thousands of NJ residents waiting for ANCHOR money

New Jersey Treasury Department workers continue to sift through ANCHOR applications that contain incomplete or erroneous information.

https://nj1015.com/wheres-my-check-thousands-of-nj-residents-waiting-for-anchor-money/

⬛ 2 more dolphins, porpoise found stranded at New Jersey beaches

The strandings come after two whales were found floating off Raritan Bay and Long Island.

https://nj1015.com/2-more-dolphins-porpoise-found-stranded-at-new-jersey-beaches/

⬛ NJ youth wrestling coach, referee admits sharing child porn

The Brick man, who also worked as a wrestling referee, pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court. He now faces at least five years in prison.

https://nj1015.com/nj-youth-wrestling-coach-child-pornography/

⬛ Paying more to use a card? NJ bill sets rules for these charges

It'd be hard to be blindsided by a credit card surcharge at checkout if a piece of legislation advancing in Trenton becomes law.

https://nj1015.com/paying-more-to-use-a-card-nj-bill-sets-rules-for-these-charges/

