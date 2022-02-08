Chipotle fans may soon celebrate the chain’s newest NJ location

If there actually is a place called Central Jersey, then it must be smack in the middle of Mercer County. And the fact that there is no Chipotle Mexican Grill in Hamilton is actually kind of surprising.

If you don’t love Chipotle, you may not understand what the excitement is about. But those who love Chipotle love it as a religion. Whether it’s the burritos, burrito bowls, or salads, there’s something for everyone there.

And speaking of Burritos, the Chipotle burritos are huge and you can fill them with any of a zillion fillings and people say that there is no warmer or fresher tortilla than the one they serve there.

It’s the brand and marketing of “Food with Integrity,” the fresh meal items and sourcing ingredients from ethically minded suppliers that makes people, especially millennials, flock there as if it’s a cult.

Chipotle Raises Prices 4% To Cover Wage Increases Getty Images loading...

There can’t be too many locations for them. And so many have been asking why Hamilton has not been blessed with a Chipotle location. That’s why, at long last, JerseyDigs.com reporting the news that Hamilton may be getting one is so exciting for so many.

It’s not that Mercer County doesn’t already have a Chipotle. There is one already on Route 1 in Lawrence Township, as well as West Windsor Township. (Rumor has it East Windsor is in the pipeline, too)

This is a fantastic centrally located spot for Mercer County. It would potentially replace the Lukoil gas station there and would have a drive-through, a digital pick up zone, as well as an outdoor seating area.

It’s up to a public meeting and approvals from the Hamilton Township Zoning Board of Adjustment. But, no one sees any reason that the plans would not be approved. So here you go, Hamilton. If you know, you know.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

