French-inspired bakery opens 2nd NJ location

LAMBERTVILLE — A French-inspired artisanal bakery, known for its pastries and elegant décor has opened a second New Jersey location.

Chez Alice Patisserie’s original location is at 5 Palmer Square West in Princeton.

Now, a second location has opened on Bridge Street, next to the Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn.

The new location, open seven days a week, will carry Chez Alice’s specialty French desserts including macarons reflecting every color of the rainbow, powdered sugar dust pastries, cookies, eclairs, and napoleons.

Raspberry Eclair (Photo Credit: Chez Alice)

The Raspberry Eclair features rose whip cream, fresh raspberries topped with a white glaze, rose candy, rose petals, and white chocolate curls.

Mango Mousse (Photo Credit: Chez Alice)

Signature cakes include Mango Mousse, with layers of vanilla cake and mango mousse, Framboisier with three layers of dark chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, raspberry buttercream, fresh berries, and raspberry liquor, and Lemon Blueberry, with two layers of fresh lemon cake, blueberry compote, and lemon mousse filling.

Can’t decide? Sip on a coffee or a hot chocolate while perusing the pastry case.

The café doesn’t just feature desserts, however.

Framboisier (Photo Credit: Chez Alice)

Enjoy a light breakfast featuring croissants quiches and danishes, or a lunch menu of salads and sandwiches like the Caprese Sandwich with tomato, mozzarella, basil, and balsamic on ciabatta or the Ham and Gruyere with cornichon and Dijon on a baguette.

Tea Time will be served on weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. by reservation. The cost is $25 per person and it features a variety of teas nd pastries.

“We are thrilled to open our new location in this vibrant community. We’re excited to be part of the neighborhood,” said Elka Devash, chief creative officer of Genesis Hospitality.

For more information and a full menu, visit here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

