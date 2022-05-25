Cherry Hill, NJ house hit by gunfire from Range Rover, cops say

CHERRY HILL — Shots were fired at a house early Tuesday morning in a targeted attack, according to police.

The house on Woodland Avenue was struck "numerous times" by gunfire around 12:30 a.m. but the occupants inside were not injured, according to township police.

An initial search of the area did not turn up the shooter but interviews later determined the shots were fired from a white SUV, possibly a Range Rover, with more than one person inside.

Police did not disclose the exact home that was struck except to say it was on the 600 block. They also did not say if they suspected a motive for the shooting.

"The safety of the public remains the Cherry Hill Police Department’s top priority as we actively and aggressively investigate those responsible for this violent crime," police said in a statement.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 856-488-7828 or by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by your message to 888777.​

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

