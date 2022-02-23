Cherry Hill, NJ baseball coach, 20, accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old

CHERRY HILL — A 20-year-old youth baseball coach and landscaper has been accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child.

Thomas Bianco III was charged on Wednesday with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The incidents reported to police allegedly happened in Bianco’s vehicle, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said.

Bianco has been a baseball coach for Cherry Hill National Athletic League.

He also has minors who work for his business, Bianco Landscaping Maintenance, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Bianco was being held at Camden County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing.

He was a 2019 graduate of Cherry Hill High School West, according to a company website that was no longer in service on Wednesday evening.

Anyone with additional information on the active investigation can contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kimberley Abreu at 856-225-8443 or Cherry Hill Police Detective Sergeant Kristina Grimaldi at 856-432-8818.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

