Do you like cheesecake?

Well, then today is your day. July 30 is National Cheesecake Day.

The Special Deal

The Cheesecake Factory, which has more than 300 locations across the U.S., including 10 in New Jersey is celebrating this day by offering a special deal on cheesecake.

The restaurant chain is offering half-price cheesecake slices, any cheesecake flavor, for its rewards members today, and only today.

“Enjoy any slice, half price when dining in for up to six slices,” according to The Cheesecake Factory website. Each person must be present to redeem.

It's a pretty good deal considering a slice of The Cheesecake Factory’s Original Cheesecake flavor typically costs about $10 and a specialty slice like Oreo Dream Extreme is $11.50. But today, they will cost you $5 and $5.75 respectively.

The Cheesecake Factory at Freehold Raceway Mall (Google Street View) The Cheesecake Factory at Freehold Raceway Mall (Google Street View) loading...

Not a rewards member? You can still join now and make a reservation.

In addition to 50% off cheesecake slices for rewards members today, The Cheesecake Factory is also unveiling its newest cheesecake flavor in honor of the holiday.

Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle is peach cheesecake swirled with peaches, more peaches on top of a vanilla crust, and drizzled with a raspberry sauce.

For every slice of Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle sold through July 29, 2026, The Cheesecake Factory will donate a quarter to Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the U.S.

There are 10 Cheesecake Factory locations in New Jersey, including Bridgewater, Cherry Hill, Edison, Freehold, Hackensack, Jersey City, Lawrenceville, Rockaway, Short Hills, and Wayne.

Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle Cheesecake at The Cheesecake Factory (Cheesecake Factory) Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle Cheesecake at The Cheesecake Factory (Cheesecake Factory) loading...

National Cheesecake Day

National Cheesecake Day began in 1985, according to The National Day Calendar.

But the cheesecake actually goes back to ancient Greece. Physician Aegimus wrote a book on the art of making cheesecakes.

While recipes for cheesecake served athletes in ancient Greece, cream cheese has been a part of American’s dessert making since about the 1820s.

