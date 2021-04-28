Check out this sprawling Saddle River mansion for sale

Well, this one’s a stunner. If you’ve ever wondered what five and a half million dollars will get you, I have the answer: a Saddle River mansion.

This one features over 10,000 square feet of living space; this gated estate is just magnificent. According to the listing, it features a brand new kitchen, ballroom, incredible master suite, theater, pool w/waterfall. Exquisite details throughout. It sits on 1.92 acres, has a circular driveway, and six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half baths. The actual list price is $5.449 million, or $507 per square foot. It also comes with a hefty property tax bill, $38,670. But, hey, it’s just money, right?

Check it out:

The complete listing (including a virtual tour) is here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

