Check out these great Mexican restaurants in NJ picked by you
With Cinco De Mayo fast approaching, thoughts turn to search for a great Mexican restaurant to celebrate it at. Fortunately here in New Jersey, we've got you covered. According to the U.S. Census, 21.5 percent of our population is either Hispanic or Latino so a great Mexican restaurant shouldn't be hard to find.
Whether it's a "hole in the wall" place like El Pueblo Taqueria, which was voted by cheapism.com, and discovered by Bill Doyle, or Taquería Mi Mariachi located in Jersey City named by 246wallst.com and written about by Kristen Accardi, or the several places in between, the best Mexican food is right here in New Jersey.
Let's talk about those several places in between. I asked my food-loving audience on New Jersey 101.5, Facebook and Twitter where the best Mexican restaurants are in New Jersey and as usual they did not disappoint. So if you're looking for a great Mexican restaurant to celebrate Cinco De Mayo or you're just in the mood for some great Mexican food, try these places. You won't be disappointed.
On the Border (Princeton) for the Coronaritas!! Ole!!!
Keith Vena
El Meson in Freehold
Jeff Faistl
La Cabinita...Manahawkin.
Dave Ellmer
Tio Taco & Tequila Rt 9 Marlboro
Anthony Mannino
Reyna's /Tinton Falls
Robin Bickell Thompson
Fiesta Mexicana Hammonton
Kean Johnson
Juanito’s II in Howell on Rte 9 south
Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey
Mexico Lindo on Rt. 88 in Brick<
.Coleen Burnett
Big fan of the Mexican Food Factory on Route 70 in Cherry Hill
Kurt Smith
El Ranchero. Hooper Ave. Toms River
John M Salin
Taco Town in Beachwood
Val Peclet
10th Ave Burrito in Belmar
Michael Kowal
