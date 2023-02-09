This was named the best hole in the wall Mexican restaurant in NJ

Sometimes the best restaurants are off the beaten path; maybe they don’t get all the attention, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have exceptional food. The people at Cheapism.com put together a list not just of the best Mexican restaurant in each state, but the best “hole in the wall” Mexican restaurant in each state.

The spot named as the best for New Jersey is El Pueblo Taqueria in North Cape May.

Cheapism.com describes it as:

Bright and cheery but small, El Pueblo Taqueria serves traditional Mexican food but with some modern flair. You can watch your order being made in the corner kitchen where you order, and customers say the employees are friendly and eager to please.

As far as what to order, Cheapism says,

Tacos are served on handmade corn tortillas and served four to an order with radish and grilled spring onion. Try them filled with campechanos, a mix of steak, chorizo and chicharrónes. Try a rice bowl loaded with toppings like guajillo crema and grilled corn, which is especially good with the chunky, crispy carnitas.

For their part, the folks at El Pueblo Taqueria say,

Our reputation really matters to us and we know the best way to build 5-star ratings is to exceed our customers' expectations. That's why we offer an authentic, affordable Mexican dining experience, prepared with only the freshest ingredients and a whole lot of TLC.

To get their results, Cheapism looked at customer reviews, photos and critic's opinions to find these hidden gems that are serving up fantastic Mexican food in each state.

