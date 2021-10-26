I was lucky enough to host the Halloween Costume contest at PetCenter in the Shoppes at Old Bridge.

Owner Joe Gallo, his wife Isabella, and son Tom, who's the general manager, welcomed a packed parking lot of people whose pets were competing for a first-place prize of a $350 PetCenter gift card. The second prize was a $200 PetCenter gift card and the third prize was a $100 gift card.

What an enjoyable experience hanging with the owners of this family-owned business and watching them interact with their extended family — aka the people who shop there as well as the puppies they provide them with. All top-notch and lovingly cared for.

Check out these contestants and see how many winners you would pick!

New Jersey dogs get into the Halloween spirit Recently, I visited PetCenter in Old Bridge for their Halloween pet costume contest and had a howling good time!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.