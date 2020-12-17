Check out New Jersey’s idyllic winter hiking spots

Has another weekend arrived where you feel like there’s nothing to do? Grab your hiking shoes and a warm coat because YOU are going for a hike, baby. Yes. A bundled-up, see- your-breath, bask in nature, exhilarating winter hike. New Jersey is known for having some of the greatest nature trails, perfect for fitting in your daily workout or taking a nice family walk. Despite the weather, these trails are beautiful and begging you to come get some fresh air.

First: 291 acres of land called Patriots’ Path. This path has a trail system that many people utilize to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and more. Patriot’s Path is best known for its 90 mile hiking path which goes all throughout the state of New Jersey and has many points of interest along the way. Some of these include the Ford Mansion, Fosterfield Living Historical Farm and Pocahontas Lake.

Next is Hacklebarney State Park. If you’ve never been there, now is the time to go. Its trails are well-suited for family walks. There are seven different paths you can take here, ranging from 0.5-3 miles making the hiking opportunities endless. You can choose from a steeper, more woodsy route, or you can lay low and walk along the calming stream of the river. There is also a playground at which you can make a pitstop and enjoy a quick lunch while your kids have some fun. Both of these trails are known for being some of Jersey’s most gorgeous walks of nature. Don’t enjoy outdoor activities in the winter? Ok fine. They'll still be here waiting for you in the summer. But I urge you to try a winter hike. There’s nothing quite like it in New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.