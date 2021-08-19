The Hillsborough Rotary Fair is back, after a year off, due to COVID-19.
Once again, the rides are in the field by Lowe's...
...in "The Promenade," 315 Route 206, in Hillsborough (Somerset County).
Enjoy the rides and food...
...and a chance to have fun with your friends and neighbors.
This annual "classic carnival" is on now...
...and runs from 6-11pm, through Saturday night.
There are over 20 different rides...
...fun...
...for all ages.
And, "games of chance" too.
There's "cashless pay"/pay-one-price/wristband options available for rides.
Cash only, for food.
Did someone say...
...food?
There will be fireworks on Friday night, at around 10pm. The rain date is Saturday night.
BEFORE YOU GO: Check New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow's weather blog here.
Have a night of fun, at the Hillsborough Rotary Fair.
This annual tradition is back.
And, remember, it benefits the Rotary, and their charitable programs in our community.
Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots
The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries
.
The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.
Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.
NJ towns and their nicknames
Parkway stops getting renamed after these NJ greats
Some of New Jersey's most iconic figures are getting their names on something other than awards or gold records: Garden State Parkway rest stops.