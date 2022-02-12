‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ starring NJ’s Zach Braff is coming to Disney+

I don’t know who was asking for this, but we got it! It was announced earlier this week that a remake of "Cheaper by the Dozen" will be coming to Disney+ next month.

You may remember the 2003 movie starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt, which was a remake of the 1950 film with Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy. The plot is loosely based on the autobiographical novel of the same name by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr.

This reboot isn’t your mother’s "Cheaper by the Dozen," they're mixing it up. The 2022 remake will feature a mixed family with Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union as Paul and Zoey Baker, the parents of 10 kids.

They're basically a modern-day Brady Bunch.

The plot, according to IMDb: The raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business.

Braff is a New Jersey native, born and raised in South Orange, and a Columbia High School graduate. He's best known for his leading role as J.D. in "Scrubs" and for writing, directing, and starring in "Garden State," his self-proclaimed love letter to New Jersey.

The new iteration of "Cheaper by the Dozen" will be available to stream on March 18 on Disney+.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

