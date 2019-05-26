“Chat” to win two tickets to see the Beach Boys in Atlantic City

There's still time — New Jersey 101.5 is giving you a chance to see the iconic Beach Boys for free in Atlantic City.

Download the New Jersey 101.5 app and use the chat to tell us your favorite Beach Boys Song. That's it — you'll be entered to win two tickets to see the Beach Boys at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, July 27 .

But better move fast, as this contest only goes until midnight, the night of Monday, May 27 — Memorial Day. After that, we're done giving away tickets.

So download the app NOW .

Find the chat function on the app here:

That's it! Just get the app and enter! See you at the Hard Rock!