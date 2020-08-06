Charging stations, cooling centers around NJ after Isaias
New Jersey communities have opened up some facilities for residents looking to cool off and charge up electronic device, following the massive power outages by Tropical Storm Isaias.
The following is a list of location, by municipality. Most advise residents to bring their own charging devices, as they are providing outlets.
COVID-19 precautions are a necessity, with face coverings and social distancing as part of protocols.
Charging stations and cooling centers, specifically following Isaias
Colts Neck Library (cooling and charging location, bring your own chargers)
124 Cedar Drive, Colts Neck
Open: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Colts Neck Firehouse #1 (charging location, bring your own chargers)
123 County Rd. 537, Colts Neck
Open: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Colts Neck Firehouse #2 (charging location, bring your own chargers)
50 Conover Road, Colts Neck
Open: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Marlboro Recreation Center (cooling and charging location)
1966 Recreation Way, Marlboro
Open: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Neptune Township Library, 25 Neptune Boulevard, Neptune (cooling and charging location)
Open: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Neptune Township Marina, 149 S. Riverside, Neptune (cooling and charging location)
Open: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Neptune Township Senior Center, 1625 Rt. 33, Neptune (cooling and charging location)
Open: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Mendham Township Brookside Firehouse (charging station)
Open: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
For access to a cooling center in Mendham Township, call Town Hall at 973-543-4555
Morris Township (charging center, bring your own charging devices)
Woodland Fire Company, 20 Dwyer Lane, Morris Township
Bay area of the firehouse open: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Morris Township (charging center, bring your own charging devices)
Fairchild Fire Company, 2 Burnham Road, Morris Township
Bay area of the firehouse open: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Roxbury Township Library (charging stations)
103 Main Street, Succasunna
Two outdoor charging stations, in-front at the Gazebo and near the back entryway
New Brunswick temporary cooling center
Lord Stirling School, 101 Redmond Street, New Brunswick
Masks/face coverings are required, and social distancing guidelines must be followed. Body temperature checks will be done upon arrival.
Friday, August 7 - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, August 8 and 9 - to be determined
New Jersey cooling centers by county in summer 2020
Atlantic County
Atlantic County Library - Egg Harbor Township Branch
1 Swift Avenue, Egg Harbor Township
Phone: 609-927-8664
Open: Mon, Fri, Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tue - Thu 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Atlantic County Library - Brigantine Branch
201 15th St South, Brigantine
Phone: 609-266-0110
Open: Mon, Fri, Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tue - Thu 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Brigantine Beach Senior Community Center
265 42nd Street South, Brigantine
Phone: 609-264-7350
Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Buena Senior Center
600 Central Ave, Buena
Phone: 856-697-0698
Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Atlantic County Library - Egg Harbor City Branch
134 Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City
Phone: 609-804-1063
Open: Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tue, Thu noon - 8 p.m.
Egg Harbor City Center
341-351 Cincinnati Avenue, Egg Harbor City
Phone: 609-965-1457
Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township Community Senior Center
5045 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township
Phone: 609-272-8179
Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Atlantic County Library - Hammonton Branch
451 Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton
Phone: 609-561-2264
Open: Mon, Fri, Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tue - Thu 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Hammonton Nutrition Center
310 Bellevue Ave, Hammonton
Phone: 609-625-7000 ext. 6537
Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Margate City Municipal Building
111 North Decatur Avenue, Margate
Phone: (609) 822-1151
Call for business hours
Atlantic County Library - Mays Landing Branch
40 Farragut Avenue, Mays Landing
Phone: 609-625-2776
Open: Mon, Fri, Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tue - Thu 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Dr. Arthur Leinweber Senior Center
235 Dolphin Avenue, Northfield
Phone: 609-645-5954
Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Atlantic County Library - Pleasantville Branch
22 Martin L. King Jr. Avenue, Plesantville
Phone: 609-641-1778
Open: Mon - Thu 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri - Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Atlantic County Library - Somers Point Branch
801 Shore Road, Somers Point
Phone: 609-927-7113
Open: Mon, Fri, Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tue - Thu 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Ventnor Senior Center
6500 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor
Phone: 609-822-9239
Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Atlantic County Library - Ventnor Branch
6500 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor City
Phone: 609-823-4614
Open: Mon, Fri, Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tue - Thu 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Cumberland County
Regular cooling centers are closed due to COVID-19. If you need non-emergency assistance with the summer heat, please call Cumberland County Office of Emergency Management at 856-455-8770
Gloucester County
Communications Center
Phone: 856-307-7100 (during business hours); 856-589-0911 (after hours, weekends and holidays)
Open: 24/7
County staff will direct residents to the most appropriate resources.
Hudson County
Call your local police department to find local cooling resources.
Hunterdon County
Hunterdon Helpline
Phone: 908-782-4357
Open:
Every day until 8 p.m. when county offices are closed
Social distancing and masks are required; Temperatures taken prior to entry
Hunterdon County Department of Human Services
8 Gauntt Place, Flemington
Phone: 908-788-1253
Open: Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
You must call before going to check on availability; social distancing and masks are required.
Hunterdon County Library Headquarters
314 State Route 12, Bldg 3, Flemington
Phone: 908.788.1444
Open: Mon, Fri, Sat 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tues, Wed, Thurs 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Limited capacity due to COVID-19. Call first.
Middlesex County
(Call municipality offices to find local resources)
Morris County
Chester Township Municipal Building
1 Parker Road, Chester
Phone: 908-879-5514
Open: Mon - Fri 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Morris Township Municipal Building
50 Woodland Avenue, Convent Station
Phone: 973-539-0777 (Police Dispatch)
Open: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., based on need.
Denville Public Library
121 Diamond Spring Road, Denville
Phone: 973-627-6555
Open: Mon - Fri 8:30am - 6:00pm
East Hanover Fire Headquarters
323 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover
Phone: 973-887-0432 (Police Dispatch)
Open: As needed
East Hanover Public Library
415 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover
Phone: 973-888-6095
Open: Mon - Thu 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri 9 a.m. -5 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
East Hanover Senior Center
96 Mount Pleasant Avenue, East Hanover
Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-887-0432
Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Florham Park First Aid Squad
60 Felch Road, Florham Park
Phone: PD Dispatch 973-377-2206
Open: Based on need
Florham Park Senior Center
111 Ridgedale Avenue, Florham Park
Phone: PD Dispatch 973-377-2206
Open: Based on need
Kinnelon Municipal Building
130 Kinnelon Road
Kinnelon
Phone: 973-838-5401 973-838-7573
Open: Mon - Thu 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fri 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., As needed on weekends
Kinnelon Public Library
132 Kinnelon Road, Kinnelon
Phone: 973-838-1321
Open: Mon 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tue - Thu 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Lake Hiawatha Library
69 Nokomis Avenue, Lake Hiawatha
Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-263-4300
Open: As needed
Parsippany Senior Center
1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha
Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-263-4300
Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Jefferson Township Municipal Building
1033 Weldon Road, Lake Hopatcong
Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-697-1300
Open: 24/7 as needed
Jefferson Township Public Health
57 Minnisink Road, Lake Hopatcong
Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-697-1300
Open: As Needed
Lincoln Park Borough Hall
34 Chapel Hill Road, Lincoln Park
Phone: 973-694-3519 After hours PD Dispatch: 973-694-5533
Open: Mon - Fri 8 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sat & Sun, based on need
Washington Township Library
37 East Springtown Road, Long Valley
Phone: 908--876-3596 after hours PD Dispatch: 908-876-3232
Open: Mon - Thu 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri and Sat 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Hartley Dodge Memorial Building
50 Kings Road, Madison
Phone: PD Dispatch 973-539-3000
Open: Mon - Fri 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Mine Hill Civic Center
12 Baker Street, Mine Hill
Phone: 973-366-9031
Open: As needed
Montville Senior Center
356 Main Road, Montville
Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-257-4300
Open: Mon - Fri 8:30am - 4:30pm, Sat and Sun open as needed
Morris Plains Community Center
51 Jim Fear Drive, Morris Plains
Phone: 973-538-3455 after hours PD Dispatch: 973-538-2284
Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Harding Municipal Building
21 Blue Mill Road, Morristown
Phone: PD Dispatch 973-455-0500
Open: Based on need
Parsippany-Troy Hills Library Mount Tabor Branch
31 Trinity Park, Mount Tabor
Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-263-4300
Open: Mon - Fri 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Mt. Arlington Civic Center
16 North Glen Avenue, Mt Arlington, NJ
Phone: 973-398-2100 (Police Dispatch)
Open: As needed
Mt. Olive Senior Center
204 Flanders-Drakestown Road, Mt. Olive
Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-691-0850
Open: Mon - Fri 8:30 am - 4:30 pm
Netcong Fire Co. #2 Hilltop
49 College Road, Netcong
Phone: 973-347-7700 (Police Dispatch)
Open: As needed
Netcong Municipal Building
23 Maple Avenue, Netcong
Phone: 973-347-7700 (Police Dispatch)
Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL)
33 Baldwin Road, Parsippany
Phone: 973-335-0555
Open: Sat - Sun 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Parsippany-Troy Hills Main Library
449 Halsey Road, Parsippany
Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-263-4300
Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Pequannock Senior Center
530 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Pompton Plains
Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-263-4300
Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Randolph Public Library
28 Calais Road, Randolph
Phone: 973-895-3556 after hours PD Dispatch: 973-989-7010
Open: Mon - Thu 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. - noon
Rockaway Assembly of God
113 E Main Street, Rockaway
Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-627-1314
Open: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Rockaway Borough Library
82 East Main Street, Rockaway
Phone: 973-627-5709 after hours PD Dispatch: 973-627-1314
Open: Mon - Fri 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Roxbury Public Library
103 Main Street, Succasunna
Phone: 973-448-2000
Open: Mon - Thu 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Hanover Township Community Center
15 North Jefferson Road, Whippany
Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-428-2512
Open: Based on need
Somerset County
Bernards Township Municipal Building
1 Collyer Lane, Basking Ridge
Phone: 908-204-3110
Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Masks required
Bernardsville Municipal Building
166 Minebrook Road, Bernardsville
Phone: 908-766-3000
Open: Mon - Fri 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. or as needed
Bernardsville Public Library
1 Anderson Hill Road, Bernardsville
Phone: 908-766-0118
Open: Mon & Fri 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tues 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Thurs 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Bound Brook County Library
402 E High Street, Bound Brook
Phone: 732-356-0043
Open: Mon - Thu 9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Bridgewater County Library
2 Vogt Drive, Bridgewater
Phone: 908-526-4016
Open: Mon - Thu 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri and Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sun 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Far Hills Municipal Building
6 Prospect Street, Far Hills
Phone: 908-787-1911
Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. or as needed
Hillsborough County Library
379 S Branch Road, Hillsborough
Phone: 908-369-2200
Open: Mon - Thu 9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Manville County Library
100 S 10th Avenue, Manville
Phone: 908-722-9722
Open: Mon - Thu 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Fri and Sat 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
North Plainfield County Library
6 Rockview Avenue, North Plainfield
Phone: 908-755-7909
Open: Mon - Thu 9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri and Sat 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Peapack & Gladstone County Library
1 School Street, Peapack
Phone: 908.458.8440
Open: Mon 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tues - Thurs 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri, Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Rocky Hill County Library
64 Washington Street, Rocky Hill
Phone: 609-924-7073
Open: Mon - Thu 9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri and Sat 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Somerville - County Library
35 West End Avenue, Somerville
Open: Mon - Thu 10 a.m. - 8p.m., Fri and Sat 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Warren Township County Library
Municipal Center Complex
42 Mountain Boulevard, Warren Township
Phone: 908-754-5554
Open: Mon - Thu 9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri and Sat 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
For counties not yet listed, residents can be connected with state resources by dialing 2-1-1 or texting their zip code to 898-211.
