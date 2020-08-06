Charging stations, cooling centers around NJ after Isaias

New Jersey communities have opened up some facilities for residents looking to cool off and charge up electronic device, following the massive power outages by Tropical Storm Isaias.

The following is a list of location, by municipality. Most advise residents to bring their own charging devices, as they are providing outlets.

COVID-19 precautions are a necessity, with face coverings and social distancing as part of protocols.

Charging stations and cooling centers, specifically following Isaias

Colts Neck Library (cooling and charging location, bring your own chargers)

124 Cedar Drive, Colts Neck

Open: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Colts Neck Firehouse #1 (charging location, bring your own chargers)

123 County Rd. 537, Colts Neck

Open: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Colts Neck Firehouse #2 (charging location, bring your own chargers)

50 Conover Road, Colts Neck

Open: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Marlboro Recreation Center (cooling and charging location)

1966 Recreation Way, Marlboro

Open: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Neptune Township Library, 25 Neptune Boulevard, Neptune (cooling and charging location)

Open: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Neptune Township Marina, 149 S. Riverside, Neptune (cooling and charging location)

Open: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Neptune Township Senior Center, 1625 Rt. 33, Neptune (cooling and charging location)

Open: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Mendham Township Brookside Firehouse (charging station)

Open: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

For access to a cooling center in Mendham Township, call Town Hall at 973-543-4555

Morris Township (charging center, bring your own charging devices)

Woodland Fire Company, 20 Dwyer Lane, Morris Township

Bay area of the firehouse open: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Morris Township (charging center, bring your own charging devices)

Fairchild Fire Company, 2 Burnham Road, Morris Township

Bay area of the firehouse open: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Roxbury Township Library (charging stations)

103 Main Street, Succasunna

Two outdoor charging stations, in-front at the Gazebo and near the back entryway

New Brunswick temporary cooling center

Lord Stirling School, 101 Redmond Street, New Brunswick

Masks/face coverings are required, and social distancing guidelines must be followed. Body temperature checks will be done upon arrival.

Friday, August 7 - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, August 8 and 9 - to be determined

New Jersey cooling centers by county in summer 2020

Atlantic County

Atlantic County Library - Egg Harbor Township Branch

1 Swift Avenue, Egg Harbor Township

Phone: 609-927-8664

Open: Mon, Fri, Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tue - Thu 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Atlantic County Library - Brigantine Branch

201 15th St South, Brigantine

Phone: 609-266-0110

Open: Mon, Fri, Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tue - Thu 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Brigantine Beach Senior Community Center

265 42nd Street South, Brigantine

Phone: 609-264-7350

Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Buena Senior Center

600 Central Ave, Buena

Phone: 856-697-0698

Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Atlantic County Library - Egg Harbor City Branch

134 Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City

Phone: 609-804-1063

Open: Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tue, Thu noon - 8 p.m.

Egg Harbor City Center

341-351 Cincinnati Avenue, Egg Harbor City

Phone: 609-965-1457

Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township Community Senior Center

5045 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township

Phone: 609-272-8179

Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Atlantic County Library - Hammonton Branch

451 Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton

Phone: 609-561-2264

Open: Mon, Fri, Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tue - Thu 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Hammonton Nutrition Center

310 Bellevue Ave, Hammonton

Phone: 609-625-7000 ext. 6537

Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Margate City Municipal Building

111 North Decatur Avenue, Margate

Phone: (609) 822-1151

Call for business hours

Atlantic County Library - Mays Landing Branch

40 Farragut Avenue, Mays Landing

Phone: 609-625-2776

Open: Mon, Fri, Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tue - Thu 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Dr. Arthur Leinweber Senior Center

235 Dolphin Avenue, Northfield

Phone: 609-645-5954

Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Atlantic County Library - Pleasantville Branch

22 Martin L. King Jr. Avenue, Plesantville

Phone: 609-641-1778

Open: Mon - Thu 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri - Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Atlantic County Library - Somers Point Branch

801 Shore Road, Somers Point

Phone: 609-927-7113

Open: Mon, Fri, Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tue - Thu 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Ventnor Senior Center

6500 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor

Phone: 609-822-9239

Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Atlantic County Library - Ventnor Branch

6500 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor City

Phone: 609-823-4614

Open: Mon, Fri, Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tue - Thu 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Cumberland County

Regular cooling centers are closed due to COVID-19. If you need non-emergency assistance with the summer heat, please call Cumberland County Office of Emergency Management at 856-455-8770

Gloucester County

Communications Center

Phone: 856-307-7100 (during business hours); 856-589-0911 (after hours, weekends and holidays)

Open: 24/7

County staff will direct residents to the most appropriate resources.

Hudson County

Call your local police department to find local cooling resources.

Hunterdon County

Hunterdon Helpline

Phone: 908-782-4357

Open:

Every day until 8 p.m. when county offices are closed

Social distancing and masks are required; Temperatures taken prior to entry

Hunterdon County Department of Human Services

8 Gauntt Place, Flemington

Phone: 908-788-1253

Open: Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

You must call before going to check on availability; social distancing and masks are required.

Hunterdon County Library Headquarters

314 State Route 12, Bldg 3, Flemington

Phone: 908.788.1444

Open: Mon, Fri, Sat 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tues, Wed, Thurs 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Limited capacity due to COVID-19. Call first.

Middlesex County

(Call municipality offices to find local resources)

Morris County

Chester Township Municipal Building

1 Parker Road, Chester

Phone: 908-879-5514

Open: Mon - Fri 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Morris Township Municipal Building

50 Woodland Avenue, Convent Station

Phone: 973-539-0777 (Police Dispatch)

Open: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., based on need.

Denville Public Library

121 Diamond Spring Road, Denville

Phone: 973-627-6555

Open: Mon - Fri 8:30am - 6:00pm

East Hanover Fire Headquarters

323 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover

Phone: 973-887-0432 (Police Dispatch)

Open: As needed

East Hanover Public Library

415 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover

Phone: 973-888-6095

Open: Mon - Thu 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri 9 a.m. -5 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

East Hanover Senior Center

96 Mount Pleasant Avenue, East Hanover

Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-887-0432

Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Florham Park First Aid Squad

60 Felch Road, Florham Park

Phone: PD Dispatch 973-377-2206

Open: Based on need

Florham Park Senior Center

111 Ridgedale Avenue, Florham Park

Phone: PD Dispatch 973-377-2206

Open: Based on need

Kinnelon Municipal Building

130 Kinnelon Road

Kinnelon

Phone: 973-838-5401 973-838-7573

Open: Mon - Thu 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fri 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., As needed on weekends

Kinnelon Public Library

132 Kinnelon Road, Kinnelon

Phone: 973-838-1321

Open: Mon 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tue - Thu 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Lake Hiawatha Library

69 Nokomis Avenue, Lake Hiawatha

Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-263-4300

Open: As needed

Parsippany Senior Center

1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha

Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-263-4300

Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Jefferson Township Municipal Building

1033 Weldon Road, Lake Hopatcong

Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-697-1300

Open: 24/7 as needed

Jefferson Township Public Health

57 Minnisink Road, Lake Hopatcong

Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-697-1300

Open: As Needed

Lincoln Park Borough Hall

34 Chapel Hill Road, Lincoln Park

Phone: 973-694-3519 After hours PD Dispatch: 973-694-5533

Open: Mon - Fri 8 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sat & Sun, based on need

Washington Township Library

37 East Springtown Road, Long Valley

Phone: 908--876-3596 after hours PD Dispatch: 908-876-3232

Open: Mon - Thu 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri and Sat 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Hartley Dodge Memorial Building

50 Kings Road, Madison

Phone: PD Dispatch 973-539-3000

Open: Mon - Fri 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Mine Hill Civic Center

12 Baker Street, Mine Hill

Phone: 973-366-9031

Open: As needed

Montville Senior Center

356 Main Road, Montville

Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-257-4300

Open: Mon - Fri 8:30am - 4:30pm, Sat and Sun open as needed

Morris Plains Community Center

51 Jim Fear Drive, Morris Plains

Phone: 973-538-3455 after hours PD Dispatch: 973-538-2284

Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Harding Municipal Building

21 Blue Mill Road, Morristown

Phone: PD Dispatch 973-455-0500

Open: Based on need

Parsippany-Troy Hills Library Mount Tabor Branch

31 Trinity Park, Mount Tabor

Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-263-4300

Open: Mon - Fri 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Mt. Arlington Civic Center

16 North Glen Avenue, Mt Arlington, NJ

Phone: 973-398-2100 (Police Dispatch)

Open: As needed

Mt. Olive Senior Center

204 Flanders-Drakestown Road, Mt. Olive

Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-691-0850

Open: Mon - Fri 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Netcong Fire Co. #2 Hilltop

49 College Road, Netcong

Phone: 973-347-7700 (Police Dispatch)

Open: As needed

Netcong Municipal Building

23 Maple Avenue, Netcong

Phone: 973-347-7700 (Police Dispatch)

Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL)

33 Baldwin Road, Parsippany

Phone: 973-335-0555

Open: Sat - Sun 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Main Library

449 Halsey Road, Parsippany

Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-263-4300

Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Pequannock Senior Center

530 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Pompton Plains

Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-263-4300

Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Randolph Public Library

28 Calais Road, Randolph

Phone: 973-895-3556 after hours PD Dispatch: 973-989-7010

Open: Mon - Thu 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. - noon

Rockaway Assembly of God

113 E Main Street, Rockaway

Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-627-1314

Open: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Rockaway Borough Library

82 East Main Street, Rockaway

Phone: 973-627-5709 after hours PD Dispatch: 973-627-1314

Open: Mon - Fri 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Roxbury Public Library

103 Main Street, Succasunna

Phone: 973-448-2000

Open: Mon - Thu 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Hanover Township Community Center

15 North Jefferson Road, Whippany

Phone: PD Dispatch: 973-428-2512

Open: Based on need

Somerset County

Bernards Township Municipal Building

1 Collyer Lane, Basking Ridge

Phone: 908-204-3110

Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Masks required

Bernardsville Municipal Building

166 Minebrook Road, Bernardsville

Phone: 908-766-3000

Open: Mon - Fri 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. or as needed

Bernardsville Public Library

1 Anderson Hill Road, Bernardsville

Phone: 908-766-0118

Open: Mon & Fri 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tues 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Thurs 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Bound Brook County Library

402 E High Street, Bound Brook

Phone: 732-356-0043

Open: Mon - Thu 9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Bridgewater County Library

2 Vogt Drive, Bridgewater

Phone: 908-526-4016

Open: Mon - Thu 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri and Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sun 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Far Hills Municipal Building

6 Prospect Street, Far Hills

Phone: 908-787-1911

Open: Mon - Fri 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. or as needed

Hillsborough County Library

379 S Branch Road, Hillsborough

Phone: 908-369-2200

Open: Mon - Thu 9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Manville County Library

100 S 10th Avenue, Manville

Phone: 908-722-9722

Open: Mon - Thu 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Fri and Sat 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

North Plainfield County Library

6 Rockview Avenue, North Plainfield

Phone: 908-755-7909

Open: Mon - Thu 9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri and Sat 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Peapack & Gladstone County Library

1 School Street, Peapack

Phone: 908.458.8440

Open: Mon 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tues - Thurs 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri, Sat 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Rocky Hill County Library

64 Washington Street, Rocky Hill

Phone: 609-924-7073

Open: Mon - Thu 9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri and Sat 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Somerville - County Library

35 West End Avenue, Somerville

Open: Mon - Thu 10 a.m. - 8p.m., Fri and Sat 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Warren Township County Library

Municipal Center Complex

42 Mountain Boulevard, Warren Township

Phone: 908-754-5554

Open: Mon - Thu 9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m., Fri and Sat 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For counties not yet listed, residents can be connected with state resources by dialing 2-1-1 or texting their zip code to 898-211.

