Charges stem from Atlantic City McDonald’s altercation

Three teenagers and a 21-year-old stormed an Atlantic City McDonald’s, running behind the counter, throwing food, and pepper spraying a security guard. The four have been charged after being identified by the video; the 21 year old, Marcus Adderly of Pleasantville was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. The teens, who aren’t named because of their age, have charges ranging from weapons offenses, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that the young women ran out of the restaurant before police could respond. They ran around the counter to attack one of the employees but were prepared for intervention, but it appears the fight was targeted at one worker. Another customer recorded the incident on his phone, but will all the commotion, the audio of the girls screaming is hard to make out.

They certainly trashed the place, behind the counter, anyway, and some customers made a beeline for the door. One of the girls followed the guard into what looks like a storeroom and another sprayed him when he came out.

