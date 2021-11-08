Central Jersey’s ‘go-to’ restaurants and what to order (Opinion)

Everybody has their favorite "go-to' restaurant when they travel. Many times hitting that place for your favorite meal there is the best part of making the trip to that area.

Last month, I asked what's your favorite "go-to" restaurant at the Jersey shore and the response was overwhelming. But in November, the shore is a long way away.

This time I ask: What's your favorite "go-to" restaurant in Central Jersey and what do you order when you get there? Remember, these aren't food critics or experts, just people who love what they love from these places and are recommending them to you.

Take their advice and enjoy, or as we say, "Mangia!"

DeLorenzo’s. (Robbinsville) Sausage and garlic tomato pie, well-done.

Jasmine Rodriguez

"Windmill…cheese fries!!"

John Vo

"Americana. Lavender Martini."

Gigi Luigi

"Mastori's. Never a bad experience. And steak is the way to go there."

Suzanne Policastro Kirby

"618 and amazing short ribs."

Mark Maher

"go to Steakhouse 85 in New Brunswick!!"

Frank Schear

"The Mug Rack in Jackson. The Barnyard sandwich is killer."

Perry Wolfe

"Molly Pitcher Service Plaza, NJ Turnpike"

Tom Zola

"La Piazza in Allentown . Rice balls are ridiculous."

Keith Vena

"Cheesecake Factory (Princeton) Chicken Costaletta"

Derek Platt

"Fiddleheads Restaurant, New American Bistro, Orange Brandied Salmon is out of this world along with the rest of their food!!"

Regina Arcuri

"Jojoes in Mercerville. Order the bar pie.... the best pie around!"

Steve Skalish

"Jose Tejas on Rt 1 in Woodbridge. It’s an offshoot of the Border Cafe which is a Tex Mex restaurant based out of Boston."

Char McCallum

"Federici's in Freehold! Best pizza ever!"

Evan Alter

"Egg roll from Peking Pavilion in Manalapan."

Dena Weiss Denenberg

"Bluewater seafood E. Brunswick. Chilean sea bass is amazing and their garlic lobster-over linguine to die for. BYOB."

