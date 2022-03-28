Celebrate the month of giving with Jersey Mikes

While it takes little to no convincing me to head over to Jersey Mikes for a sub, this month in particular is a great excuse to go.

Jersey Mike’s has partnered with the Special Olympics and will be participating in a campaign entitled “Month of Giving.” This is Jersey Mike’s first time having a single partner during the month of giving, which is huge for the Special Olympics community.

For one month only, select Jersey Mike’s locations will be taking donations that will help send New Jersey Athletes to the Special Olympics. New Jersey plans on sending 150 athletes to the games, which will be held from June 5-12 in Orlando, Florida. There are a wide variety of sports being played such as gymnastics, basketball, swimming, tennis and more.

While donations will be received all month, March 30 is the day you’ll want to buy a sub.

This day will be entitled the “Day of Giving,” and 100% of purchases will be donated to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and the local state programs attending the USA Games.

If you are interested in donating to the Special Olympics but don’t have a Jersey Mike’s near you, there are many ways to contribute.

You can easily make a donation throughout the month on the Jersey Mike’s app with no purchase of food necessary. Last year Jersey Mike's was able to raise over $15 million dollars for a variety of charities, and they are hoping to surpass that number this year.

Jersey Mike’s has always been at the forefront of giving back to the community and this year is no different.

You can help Jersey Mike’s in this very special endeavor helping Special Olympics and the wonderful work they do.

Learn more here.

