Catch & release: Freed NJ teens take off ankle monitors and do more crimes

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Three minors, ages 13 and 14, were charged with multiple offenses Monday and it wasn’t their first encounter with police.

“A joint investigation with Pleasantville and Atlantic City revealed that the same juveniles had been responsible for several more vehicle burglaries and at least three stolen vehicles and one other attempt on this same date,” the Egg Harbor Township Police said in its release.

But Monday wasn’t their only contact with police. Two members of the trio had already been facing charges and were supposed to be wearing ankle monitors. Police said the two removed the monitors on Sunday.

The minors’ latest run-in with law enforcement happened Monday morning when Egg Harbor Township Police responded to the Heathercroft Condos for a report of a vehicle burglary in progress. A resident tried to confront the trio believing they were returning to steal another car.

Another caller to police suspected their car had been targeted for its catalytic converter but police later determined it was the juveniles hoping to hide away.

Another confrontation led the trio to run off but detectives and officers were able to set up a perimeter. Police arrested the teens after chasing them down.

The pair who had removed their monitors were sent to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center, while the third person received an ankle monitor and was released.

Police charged the trio with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest by flight.

Reminders from police

Never leave keys inside the vehicle

Lock up the car while warming it up (if no remote start)

