Out of all the lighthouses in New Jersey, this one has always fascinated me the most. From its rich history to its unique design, no other lighthouse can compare to the Twin Lights in Highlands, NJ.

Of course, we shouldn't be surprised by this. New Jersey is home to many historical sites and locations. But this one really stands out in terms of its uniqueness and history.

I took a trip here recently with my twin sons to show them the twin lights, and they were amazed. Now yes, we've been here before when they were younger, but now that my kids are getting older, they're developing a deeper appreciation for the history that surrounds this national landmark.

So come along with us as we explore The Twin Lights in Highlands, New Jersey.

Castle-like lighthouse in NJ that'll have you seeing double A virtual tour of the Twin Lights National Landmark in Highlands, NJ

