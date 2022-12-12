Inspired by two flavors of Kit Kat Duos, Carvel has whipped up a new lineup of winter desserts.

For a limited time, ice cream lovers can choose between two Sundae Dasher options featuring Carvel’s popular mint or strawberry soft serve ice cream, crunchy Kit Kat candy and hot fudge for what is being billed as the “ultimate Duos-inspired treat.”

“Mint is a quintessential winter flavor, and it’s one of our top-selling flavors year-round. We’ve also seen a lasting love for strawberry, a flavor Carvel fans have been enjoying this year following our strawberry crunchies launch,” said Jessica Osborne, vice president of marketing.

Two choices for ice cream lovers

The Strawberry Kit Kat Duos Sundae Dasher, according to Carvel, includes layers of strawberry soft serve ice cream, hot fudge, and chopped Kit Kats. The sundae is topped off with whipped cream and Kit Kat pieces. The Mint Kat Kat Duos Sundae Dasher replaces the strawberry flavored soft serve ice cream with mint soft serve ice cream.

Carvel fans can also treat themselves while they treat others this season by earning a $5 Carvel Reward Card with the purchase of $25 in Carvel gift cards, available through Dec. 31.

All the new treats are available at participating Carvel shops, or they can be delivered through Carvel.com and other food delivery platforms.

There are currently 49 Carvel shops in New Jersey.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

