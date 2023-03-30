NJ man gets 20 years for Carteret attempted rape, assault in home

🔴 NJ man was arrested inside a woman’s home in 2016

🔴 A jury convicted the man of attempted sex assault, among other charges

🔴 He is sentenced to extended time with no parole

A 60-year-old Newark man will spend two decades in prison for a violent sex crime in Middlesex County.

On March 17, Kevin Bethea was sentenced in Middlesex County Superior Court to an extended term of 20 years in prison without parole.

He was found guilty by a jury in July 2021 on all charges — second-degree attempted sexual assault and two counts of third-degree terroristic threat, as well as third-degree criminal restraint and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

Carteret police respond to attempted rape in 2016

Bethea was arrested over six years ago when Carteret police responded to a report of a sex assault.

Officers arrived at the residence on Sept. 30, 2016, and found Bethea and an adult female in the home.

She said that he had attacked, threatened and tried to rape her — and he was arrested on-site.

Once his extended term is complete, Bethea would be required to register as a sex offender and be subject to parole supervision for life.

