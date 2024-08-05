🚨 A carjacking at Rutgers University on Friday night

NEW BRUNSWICK — Rutgers University police are investigating a carjacking involving a victim held at gunpoint on Friday night.

The incident occurred just before 11:30 p.m. on August 2 from within Lot 30 on the College Avenue Campus.

They said the victim, who is affiliated with the university, reported that while sitting inside a parked vehicle, two masked people approached the vehicle with a weapon and demanded the car.

The pair of carjackers fled the scene in the victim’s Toyota Rav4 on Ray Street toward Easton Avenue.

Police did not describe the carjackers.

The RUPD reminds students and faculty that they provide escorts for them upon request for safety. The escort provides personalized service to vehicles, campus residences, or the university's mass transit system.

To request an escort, contact the police communications center at 732-932-7211.

The Rutgers University Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the RUPD’s Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.

