Car smashes into NJ Social Security office, as many as 20 hurt

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A car crashed into the Social Security office in town on Tuesday morning, and some reports put the number hurt at close to 20.

The crash occurred around 9:50 a.m., when the car went into the building at the intersection of Fire and Doughty roads, according to police. Two people sustained serious injuries, while "numerous" others sustained less severe injuries, according to the department.

Egg Harbor Township Police identified the driver as 56-year-old Donna Woodall of Atlantic City. The crash happened when Woodall "accelerated across the sidewalk through an exterior wall and into the building," according to police.

There was one person critically injured, one seriously injured and 18 minor injuries, according to police. Woodall and the passengers in the car were also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The crash is believed to be accidental in nature, police said. Video from the scene showed police and fire officials working to secure the building, with the car well inside. The building was secured and deemed safe by the township building inspector.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Woodall could face charges depending on the results of the investigation.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

More From New Jersey 101.5