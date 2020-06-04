Car concerts are coming to NJ

I wrote about this sort of thing happening elsewhere and thought it would never work and never come here. Shows what I know.

Watching a concert from your car is now a thing in the burgeoning new normal. According to the Asbury Park Press, it’s been announced that Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes will be performing on July 11 in a parking lot in Monmouth Park, Oceanport. How will it work? Up to 1,000 cars will fill the grandstand general parking with up to 4 people per car. Cars will be parked 9 feet apart and be allowed at that distance to open their windows. You must stay in your car to watch the concert. You can hear the show through your FM radio. You’ll only be allowed to get out of your car to use the porta potty and nothing else and you’ll have to wear a mask doing it. More rules are on The Count Basie website as they are putting together the show. This is a benefit show helping out the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund and also Basie arts programs.

Tickets are $150 per car with “gold circle” tickets going from $225 to $250. They go on sale Friday June 5 at 10am through Ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.

GETTING NJ BACK TO BUSINESS: LIVE, THURSDAY at 7 p.m.: Eric Scott welcomes state Senate President Steve Sweeney into the studio to take your feedback on how to help local NJ businesses as they restart and grow their operations, after shutdowns due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. More information here.

Other watch-from-your-car shows are coming up like John Ginty and even a comedy show by Jim Gaffigan. More details in the aforementioned APP.com story.

Will this work? Will this be enough fun to be worth it? You can bet we will want your reviews on air if you go.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.