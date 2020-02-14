Car brake-checks school bus on Parkway, almost causing crashes

This video could make your blood boil. And it could land someone in hot water when police catch up to the driver.

State Police told NJ.com that they are trying to find the car caught on video brake-checking a school bus on the Garden State Parkway, resulting in the bus narrowly averting multiple crashes.

Video captured by another vehicle's dashcam shows what appears to be a recent model Hyundai Veloster speeding around the school bus on the right before abruptly cutting off the bus and hitting the brakes.

The bus, which had gotten onto the northbound Parkway along with the Hyundai near Exit 137 in Union County, had been signaling to turn into an inner lane.

After the Hyundai stops short, the bus quickly turns into the next narrow lane to the left, causing a driver that was one lane over for that to brake suddenly and veer slightly onto the left-most lane.

State Police are responsible for patrolling the Parkway and anyone with information about the incident can call them at 732-441-4500 Ext. 3400.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.