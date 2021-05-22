Caption my mask photo, NJ

I was just saying to my neighbor the other day...we used to see all kinds of trash along the side of the Jersey roads: beer bottles, plastic bags, fast food containers, junk mail.

Now, its...used masks.

Gross.

I didn't "stage" the picture at the top of the page (I couldn't do better than reality).

As mask rules are easing, how about some mask-related levity.

Write a caption for my mask-trash picture.

Go ahead, New Jersey.

Don't "mask" your true feelings...but, please keep it clean...this is a family show, as is nj1015.com.

I'll start: "I know my mask is...somewhere."

Go.