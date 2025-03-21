Cape May tops these other NJ towns for best ‘foreign feel’

Ever dream of an international getaway but can’t quite make that happen?

Same.

The good news for people like us? You don’t have to leave the U.S. to experience that foreign charm.

A recent survey by Turn the Paige Travel identified the top destinations across America that give visitors the feeling of being in another country—and Cape May, New Jersey earned a very high spot on the list.

Ranked No. 16 among 140 “heritage havens” with a foreign feel, Cape May is Jersey’s seaside jewel lost in history and architectural beauty.

What makes Cape May so great?

The town is known for its stunning Victorian-era homes, and a unique atmosphere that transports visitors to another time and place.

That Victorian architecture gives the town a distinctly European feel. You’ll find colorful facades and charming bed-and-breakfast inns that resemble something out of a British seaside resort.

The town's commitment to preservation has earned it National Historic Landmark status, making it one of the best-preserved Victorian-era destinations in the country.

Cape May ranked highest among New Jersey destinations on the list, but three other New Jersey towns made this list of 140 that will make you feel like you’re in a foreign land.

They are, in ranked order:

#59 Lambertville

Known for its old-fashioned shopping district, Irish heritage and historical canals.

#121 India Square (Jersey City)

A vibrant South Asian enclave filled with Indian markets and restaurants.

#133 The Ironbound (Newark)

A cultural hub that’s influenced by Portuguese and Brazilian traditions and restaurants.

These destinations, along with Cape May, show that you can have a taste of international charm without going broke. And you don’t even need a passport!

