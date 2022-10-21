Cape May, New Jersey: Your winter destination awaits

Don’t get mad at me. I know it’s not Thanksgiving yet and I’m about to talk about the upcoming holidays. You’ll thank me when I’m done.

This summer has been a little better in getting out and enjoying the many wonders that we have here in New Jersey.

Most small summer-driven businesses will say that the summer of 2022 was OK. Not great but OK. They will say that the number of people out and about was down from the pre-pandemic days.

The hope is that the holidays will help restore the pre-pandemic numbers of people going out and enjoying New Jersey’s great destinations. With that said, it’s time to get out and enjoy one of the best winter destinations on the east coast — beautiful Cape May.

This year Cape May and its winter activities are almost at full strength and they are definitely worth the trip as they have a full menu of things to do for the family and romantic getaways. I’ve been down to Cape May around the holidays many times and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

The first time I went down there during the holidays I went kicking and screaming. The woman I was dating at the time asked me very nicely to consider going down there and taking a weekend off the radio so that we could enjoy the holiday festivities. I don’t like taking time off and I prefer to be in my chair commanding the TV remote on football Sunday after my show.

After feeling guilty that I was a little selfish we packed the holiday wagon and headed to Cape May. It was an awesome experience. They literally turned the most iconic seashore destination in America into a Currier & Ives holiday card or lithograph.

We stayed at the famed Congress Hall Hotel and I was so glad we did. Their great lawn was adorned with decorations and a huge well-lit tree. The streets around Cape May had carolers there were candlelight house tours. Santa trolley rides and they had the West Cape May Christmas Parade.

There were lots of things to do for the kids. It is amazing.

Check with your favorite Cape May restaurants to see their operating hours. There are some outstanding restaurants in Cape May.

That trip to historic and beautiful Cape May put me in a great mood and set the pace for a great holiday.

Once you’ve cleared your dates for your trip to Cape May you can go to Frequently Asked Questions for Winter Wonderland 2022 can be found here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

