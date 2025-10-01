If you happened to be in Plainfield the other day, maybe you saw a familiar face. The face of an "Angel" for whom "There’s Something About."

Cameron Diaz Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP loading...

Cameron Diaz spotted filming Netflix movie in New Jersey

“There’s Something About Mary” and “Charlie’s Angels” star Cameron Diaz is in New Jersey working on a new Netflix film, and she was in Plainfield on Monday.

If you were on Park Avenue, I hope you didn’t blink. You may have missed her.

While still in production, the film is listed on IMDb.com as “Bad Day” under the genres of comedy and action. The plot is simply described as “a single mother struggles to fulfill a small promise to her daughter during the most devastating day she's ever faced.”

Hmm. I’m intrigued already.

The film also stars “Modern Family”’s Ed O’Neill, who plays a curmudgeonly father-in-law, and Emmy and Oscar-nominated Danielle Brooks of “The Color Purple” and “Orange is the New Black” fame. It’s written by Laura Solon and directed by Jake Szymanski.

More filming planned across New Jersey towns

If it seems like you haven’t seen Diaz in anything lately, you’re not wrong.

That’s because she stepped away from acting for a decade after getting married in 2015 and having a daughter in 2019 and a son last year. After that long hiatus, she did a movie with Jamie Foxx called “Back in Action.”

You may be seeing a lot more of her around New Jersey. “Bad Day” already filmed in Passaic and Bloomfield and is scheduled to soon be shooting in Perth Amboy and other Jersey towns. How long before her and Adam Sandler end up in the same Jersey coffee shop?